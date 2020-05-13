The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Can't touch this! Video shows blacktip sharks use shallow water to flee huge predators

Aerial drone footage provides the first evidence of adult blacktip sharks using shallow waters as a refuge from a huge predator -- the great hammerhead. Before this study, documentation of adult sharks swimming in shallower waters to avoid predation did not exist. Unmanned aerial vehicles enable scientists to unobtrusively observe behaviors in the wild, providing insight into seldom-seen predator-prey interactions. When it comes to sharks, this 'hammerhead' time video proves you 'can't touch this.'

