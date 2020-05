Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 14:57 Hits: 8

The deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reported Wednesday.Satellite imagery from the European Space Agency indicates that logging and mining operations have destroyed parts of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/497524-deforestation-of-amazon-rainforest-accelerates-during-pandemic