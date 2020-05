Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 20:05 Hits: 5

Nearly 600,000 clean energy jobs have been lost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis. Using Labor Department data, E2, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), E4TheFuture, and BW Research...

