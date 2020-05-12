The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How memory function could be preserved after brain injury

A new study examining the effect of the immune receptor known as Toll-like Receptor 4, or TLR4, on how memory functions in both the normal and injured brain has found vastly different cellular pathways contribute to the receptor's effects on excitability in the uninjured and injured brain. Further, the researchers found novel mechanisms for how TLR4 regulates memory function in the normal, uninjured brain.

