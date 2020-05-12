The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Powerful new AI technique detects and classifies galaxies in astronomy image data

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Researchers have developed a powerful new computer program called Morpheus that can analyze astronomical image data pixel by pixel to identify and classify all of the galaxies and stars in large data sets from astronomy surveys. Morpheus is a deep-learning framework that incorporates a variety of artificial intelligence technologies developed for applications such as image and speech recognition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151951.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version