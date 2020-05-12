Powerful new AI technique detects and classifies galaxies in astronomy image data

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

Researchers have developed a powerful new computer program called Morpheus that can analyze astronomical image data pixel by pixel to identify and classify all of the galaxies and stars in large data sets from astronomy surveys. Morpheus is a deep-learning framework that incorporates a variety of artificial intelligence technologies developed for applications such as image and speech recognition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151951.htm