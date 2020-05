Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

A federal judge in Montana has upheld his previous ruling canceling an environmental permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, creating potential delays for other oil and natural gas projects, according to multiple reports. Chief U.S. District Judge...

