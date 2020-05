Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 20:28 Hits: 2

A new coronavirus relief package unveiled Tuesday by House Democrats aims to prevent the shutoffs of water and power in households that cannot afford to pay, a move some utilities have already voluntarily undertaken. The legislation...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/497411-house-coronavirus-bill-aims-to-prevent-utility-shutoffs