More than the sum of their genes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 17:44 Hits: 5

Reproducing efficiently in captivity is crucial for the survival of many wildlife species, yet reproductive success is often lower than in the wild. Currently, many zoo population management strategies prioritize the genetic diversity of captive populations. Scientists now argue that a broader perspective is required which also includes behavior, life-history, husbandry and environmental considerations. This would improve breeding success in zoos and the maintenance of the diversity of traits, behaviors, and phenotypes of threatened species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512134450.htm