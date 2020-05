Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 17:45 Hits: 4

Exhaustive seismic data from repeating earthquakes and new data-processing methods have yielded the best evidence yet that the Earth's inner core is rotating - revealing a better understanding of the hotly debated processes that control the planet's magnetic field.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512134530.htm