Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Outdoor industry companies including Patagonia, L.L. Bean and North Face called on Congress to invest in recreation infrastructure to help with the industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.More thanĀ 60 companies, led by the Outdoor...

