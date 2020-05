Articles

Researchers have uncovered evidence about the importance of maintaining physical distance to minimize the spread of microbes among individuals. Monkeys were observed in the wild to understand what role genetics, diet, social groupings and distance in a social network play when it comes to the microbes found inside an animal's gut.

