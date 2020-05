Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 16:44 Hits: 2

Levels of two major air pollutants have been drastically reduced since lockdowns began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a secondary pollutant -- ground-level ozone -- has increased in China, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511124444.htm