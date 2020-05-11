The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photosynthesis in a droplet

Category: Environment Hits: 3

For hundreds of millions of years plants have had the ability to harness carbon dioxide from the air using solar energy. The research network is on the trail of building artificial cells as sustainable green bioreactors. A research team has now succeeded in developing a platform for the automated construction of cell-sized photosynthesis modules. The artificial chloroplasts are capable of binding and converting the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide using light energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511124449.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version