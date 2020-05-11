A close relative of SARS-CoV-2 found in bats offers more evidence it evolved naturally

Articles

Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Researchers describe a recently identified bat coronavirus that contains insertions of amino acids at the junction of the S1 and S2 subunits of the virus's spike protein in a manner similar to SAR-CoV-2. While it's not a direct evolutionary precursor of SARS-CoV-2, this new virus, RmYN02, suggests that these types of seemingly unusual insertion events can occur naturally in coronavirus evolution.

