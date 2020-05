Articles

Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to address lead in water isn’t as aggressive as it could be, the agency’s independent science advisers, as well as outside groups, said Monday.At a hearing of the EPA’s Science Advisory Board...

