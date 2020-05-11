The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Healthy eating behaviors in childhood may reduce the risk of adult obesity and heart disease

Encouraging children to make their own decisions about food, within a structured environment focused on healthy food choices, has been linked to better childhood nutrition and healthier lifelong eating behaviors. Parents and caregivers can play a significant role in creating an environment that helps children develop healthier eating behaviors early in life, which can reduce the risk for overweight, obesity and cardiovascular disease as adults.

