Healthy eating behaviors in childhood may reduce the risk of adult obesity and heart disease

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 13:29 Hits: 5

Encouraging children to make their own decisions about food, within a structured environment focused on healthy food choices, has been linked to better childhood nutrition and healthier lifelong eating behaviors. Parents and caregivers can play a significant role in creating an environment that helps children develop healthier eating behaviors early in life, which can reduce the risk for overweight, obesity and cardiovascular disease as adults.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511092923.htm