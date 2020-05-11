MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker Hosts Press Briefing Call on Brownfields Grant Announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On Monday, May 11th, EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker will host a press briefing call to announce Brownfield grants in Kentucky. She will be joined by U.S. Representative Andy Barr (KY-06), U.S. Representative John Yarmuth (KY-03) and Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and Frankfort Mayor William I. May, Jr.

WHAT: Press Briefing and Q&A on Brownfields Grants

WHO: Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06)

Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-03)

Kentucky Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman

Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville

William I. May, Jr. - Mayor of Frankfort

WHEN: Monday, May 11, 2020

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET

Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to confirm your participation and receive dial-in details.