Dendrimers finally have what it takes to break into the laser scene

Category: Environment Hits: 2A team has produced a family of dendrimers that form single-crystals and can harvest non-polarized light and transform it into polarized emission. The dendrimer crystals are both optically and mechanically stable to optical pumping, making them the first example of a crystalline material combining dendrimer properties and laser performance. The crystals are expected to have numerous applications in the field of laser optics, for example in displays.
