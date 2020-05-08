Dendrimers finally have what it takes to break into the laser scene

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:35 Hits: 2

A team has produced a family of dendrimers that form single-crystals and can harvest non-polarized light and transform it into polarized emission. The dendrimer crystals are both optically and mechanically stable to optical pumping, making them the first example of a crystalline material combining dendrimer properties and laser performance. The crystals are expected to have numerous applications in the field of laser optics, for example in displays.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200508083553.htm