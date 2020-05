Articles

A protein shredder that occurs in cell membranes of brain cells apparently also indirectly regulates the fat metabolism. The shredder, known as gamma-secretase, is considered a possible target for drugs against cancer and Alzheimer's disease. However, the results suggest that such agents may have long-range effects that need to be watched closely.

