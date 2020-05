Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 22:45 Hits: 4

The direction of ocean currents can determine the direction of gene flow in rafting species, but this depends on species traits that allow for rafting propensity. This is according to a study focusing on seahorse and pipefish species. And it could explain how high genetic diversity can contribute to extinction in small populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200508184559.htm