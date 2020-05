Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 20:49 Hits: 4

An internal government watchdog will begin a review of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) response to the coronavirus pandemic and how the virus has affected the agency's operations.A memo from Deputy EPA Inspector General Charles...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/496866-internal-watchdog-to-review-epas-coronavirus-response