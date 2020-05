Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 16:16 Hits: 0

Logging of native forests increases the risk and severity of fire and likely had a profound effect on the recent, catastrophic Australian bushfires, according to new research. In the wake of the country's worst forest fires in recorded history, researchers have been investigating Australia's historical and contemporary land-use.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200505121655.htm