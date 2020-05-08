First simulation of a full-sized mitochondrial membrane

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:35 Hits: 2

Scientists have developed a method that combines different resolution levels in a computer simulation of biological membranes. Their algorithm backmaps a large-scale model that includes features, such as membrane curvature, to its corresponding coarse-grained molecular model. This has allowed them to zoom in on toxin-induced membrane budding and to simulate a full-sized mitochondrial lipid membrane. Their approach opens the way to whole-cell simulations at a molecular level.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200508083537.htm