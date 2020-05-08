The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How a molecular 'alarm' system in plants protects them from predators

Some plants, like soybean, are known to possess an innate defense machinery that helps them develop resistance against insects trying to feed on them. However, exactly how these plants recognize signals from insects has been unknown until now. Scientists have now uncovered the cellular pathway that helps these plants to sense danger signals and elicit a response, opening doors to a myriad of agricultural applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200508083547.htm

