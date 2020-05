Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 15:19 Hits: 5

One lawmaker is looking to fight the invasion of giant “murder hornets” with legislation that sets aside funding to battle the insect that recently appeared in Washington state.The hornets, whose queen can grow up to two inches long, arrived in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/496788-lawmaker-seeks-to-eradicate-asian-murder-hornets-found-in-us