The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Laser loop couples quantum systems over a distance

Category: Environment Hits: 3

For the first time, researchers have succeeded in creating strong coupling between quantum systems over a greater distance. They accomplished this with a novel method in which a laser loop connects the systems, enabling nearly lossless exchange of information and strong interaction between them. The physicists reported that the new method opens up new possibilities in quantum networks and quantum sensor technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200507143039.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version