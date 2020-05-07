The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Physicists shed light on the nanoscale dynamics of spin thermalization

Category: Environment Hits: 2

In physics, thermalization, or the trend of sub-systems within a whole to gain a common temperature, is typically the norm. There are situations, however, where thermalization is slowed down or virtually suppressed; examples are when considering the dynamics of electron and nuclear spins in solids. Understanding why this happens and how it can be controlled is presently at the center of a broad effort, particularly for applications in the emerging field of quantum information technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200507163957.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version