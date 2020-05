Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 13:47 Hits: 4

Hydrogen is an essential commodity with over 60 million tons produced globally every year. However over 95 percent of it is made by steam reformation of fossil fuels, a process that is energy intensive and produces carbon dioxide. If we could replace even a part of that with algal biohydrogen that is made via light and water, it would have a substantial impact.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200507094753.htm