Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 23:49 Hits: 5

Treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients with anticoagulants -- blood thinners that slow down clotting -- may improve their chances of survival, researchers report. The study could provide new insight on how to treat and manage coronavirus patients once they are admitted to the hospital.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200507194907.htm