EPA Selects El Paso Downtown Management District for $600,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant

Funds are part of $65.6 million awarded nationwide

DALLAS – (May 7, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the El Paso Downtown Management District was selected to receive a Brownfields assessment grant for $600,000. The grant is part of $65.6 million given nationwide to assess and clean up contaminated properties under the agency’s Brownfields Program. Under President Trump’s Administration, EPA has delivered approximately $287 million in Brownfield grants directly to communities and nonprofits for cleanup and redevelopment, job creation, and economic development through the award of 948 grants.

“Brownfields funding can yield big returns for communities by helping turn abandoned or contaminated properties into assets,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “The Downtown Management District will help realize these opportunities for El Paso by starting to revitalize these sites with this EPA grant.”

“Partnerships are critical to the overall vitality of greater El Paso and our Downtown redevelopment strategies. Adding the EPA as a partner in our efforts allows us to address some of our environmental challenges and helps facilitate greater investments,” said El Paso Downtown Management District Executive Director Joe Gudenrath. “Our coalition looks forward to working together with the support of the EPA to further transform our great community.”

The El Paso Downtown Management District will use the grant to focus on El Paso's Downtown Management District, which contains 85 acres of vacant and underutilized properties and a Qualified Opportunity Zone. Potential priority sites include three vacant retail buildings. Coalition partners are the City of El Paso and El Paso County.

Nationwide, this year, the agency is announcing the selection of 155 grants for communities and tribes totaling over $65.6 million in EPA brownfields funding the agency’s Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant Programs. These funds will aid under-served and economically disadvantaged communities, including neighborhoods located in Opportunity Zones, in assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial and commercial properties. An Opportunity Zone is an economically distressed community where new investment, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. Of the 151 total communities selected, 118 of these communities can potentially assess or clean up brownfield sites in census tracts designated in these zones. In addition, nearly 30% of the communities selected today will receive brownfields funding for the first time.

Grants awarded by EPA’s Brownfields Program provide communities across the country with an opportunity to transform contaminated sites into community assets that attract jobs and achieve broader economic development outcomes, while taking advantage of existing infrastructure. For example, brownfields grants are shown to:

Increase Local Tax Revenue: A study of 48 brownfields sites found that an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional local tax revenue was generated in a single year after cleanup. This is two to seven times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of these sites.

Increase Residential Property Values: Another study found that property values of homes near revitalized brownfields sites increased between 5% and 15% following cleanup.

Background

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States. EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and has provided nearly $1.6 billion in brownfield grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse. To date, brownfields investments have leveraged more than $31 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding, from both public and private sources, leveraged more than 160,000 jobs.

The next National Brownfields Training Conference will be held on April 26-30, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Offered every two years, this conference is the largest gathering of stakeholders focused on cleaning up and reusing former commercial and industrial properties. EPA co-sponsors this event with the International City/County Management Association.

