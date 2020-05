Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 May 2020

Despite the traditional view that species do not exchange genes by hybridisation, recent studies show that gene flow between closely related species is more common than previously thought. A team of scientists now reports how gene flow between two species of Darwin's finches has affected their beak morphology.

