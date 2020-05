Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 16:37 Hits: 3

A new computational method for assigning the donor in single cell RNA sequencing experiments provides an accurate way to unravel data from a mixture of people. The Souporcell method could help study how genetic variants in different people affect which genes are expressed during infection or response to drugs, and help research into transplants, personalized medicine and malaria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506123748.htm