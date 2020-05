Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 17:36 Hits: 4

Researchers have discovered a previously unknown anti-phage defense mechanism in some bacteria that uses unique new ways to protect itself against phages. The discovery explains why some bacteria are resistant to phage therapy, and can pave the way to overcome existing challenges in fighting bacteria using phage therapy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506133608.htm