Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 17:36 Hits: 5

Chemists have developed sponges to capture various target substances, like gold, mercury and lead, dissolved in solution. The sponges are actually porous crystals called metal organic frameworks, and now one exists for capturing toxic hexavalent chromium from water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506133633.htm