Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

Let’s face it; masks will be with us for a while.

Here’s what one expert says about that:

“I think that you’re going to need to wear masks for as long as COVID is a threat, and COVID is going to be a threat until you have a vaccine. If you read different plans for re-opening the economy, the plan is to really put a chokehold on (the virus) and only open the economy when the number of cases has fallen to a level that the hospitals can manage … but masks would still be an important thing to cut down on transmission until you have a vaccine.” ~ Shan Soe-Lin, lecturer at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.

Here are the facts:

The World Health Organization says medical masks should be prioritized for health workers, but use of homemade masks is a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

CDC recommends wearing face coverings in public settings when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

A mask can stop virus particles spreading from an infected person.

A mask can stop the spread of the virus from those who have no symptoms or have not begun to experience symptoms.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is at the forefront of the U.S. fight against the coronavirus outbreak said Americans should cover their face if they have to go out in public, but they should still stay isolated as much as possible.

Along with protecting others, masks have been shown to encourage more mindful behavior, including avoiding mouth, nose and eyes touching. And it gives people peace of mind. We could certainly all use more of that!

While face masks are functional and not necessarily a fashion accessory, they do take up a lot of real estate on your face. So why not make an aesthetically pleasing, reusable face mask from leftover fabric? It’s friendlier for the environment than disposable masks, and it shows others you care.

DIY FACE MASKS: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Should everyone wear a face mask?

Most people should wear face masks as outlined by the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unable to remove the mask without assistance.

CDC recommends children should wear face masks too.

Here’s a cute kid’s face mask pattern.

Here are our popular DIY face mask patterns.

Here are patterns designed for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

How should the face masks fit?

Snug, comfortable and secure on your face, but allow for breathing without restriction.

For glasses wearers, adjust the position of your mask and glasses on your nose before leaving the house. The mask should cover a majority of your nose and all of your mouth.

How should a face mask be put on and removed?

Carefully, and wash your hands before and after wearing the mask. Do not to touch eyes, nose, and mouth when removing the mask and use the loops or ties to put on and off the mask. Do not touch the front of mask.

More face mask wearing tips here.

What’s the best material to use?

The most effective homemade masks were made with double-layer, high-quality, heavyweight “quilter’s cotton.”

Do I have to know how to sew to make a face mask?

No. Here’s a no-sew face mask tutorial.

Can a DIY face mask be washed?

Yes, they should be able to be machine washed and dried without damage or change to shape.

Does the face mask need to be sterilized?

Machine washing and drying is enough.

How often should they be washed?

Depending on the frequency of use, they should be washed often.

Where can I donate a batch of DIY face masks?

Joanne fabric stores are giving away free DIY face mask kits.

Here’s a list of hospitals and organizations where you can donate handmade masks.

Until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, social distancing and isolation are considered the primary defenders against the spread of the deadly virus. Stay home, stay safe, and if you need to venture out, wear a mask.

