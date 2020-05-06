Missouri Department of Natural Resources Receives $300,000 Grant for Brownfields Environmental Assessment and Cleanup Planning

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

(Lenexa, Kan., May 6, 2020) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) for the award of a $300,000 Brownfields Assessment Community-Wide Grant. While the funding can be used anywhere in the state of Missouri, MDNR has prioritized sites in Qualified Opportunity Zones in Jefferson City, Monett, Dellwood, and Pine Lawn.

Under the Trump administration, EPA has delivered approximately $287 million in Brownfield grants directly to communities and nonprofits for cleanup and redevelopment, job creation, and economic development through the award of over 948 grants.

Nationwide, this year EPA is announcing the selection of 155 grants for communities and tribes totaling over $65.6 million in EPA Brownfields funding through the Agency’s Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant programs. These funds will aid underserved and economically disadvantaged communities, including neighborhoods located in Opportunity Zones, in assessing and cleaning up abandoned industrial and commercial properties. An Opportunity Zone is an economically-distressed community where new investment, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment.

“We are pleased to partner with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and look forward to the opportunities this EPA Brownfields Grant will provide communities across the state of Missouri,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Through the assessment, cleanup and revitalization of brownfield sites, we’re able to help communities put underutilized properties back to good use. Reclaiming these sites benefits the community and its residents, our economy, and our environment.”

MDNR plans to use the grant funds to conduct 53 environmental site assessments. Funds will also be used to develop four cleanup plans, support community planning activities, and inventory brownfield sites. Priority sites in this round of funding include the Capital Avenue Qualified Opportunity Zone in Jefferson City; several properties along Kelly Creek in Monett’s Qualified Opportunity Zone; Dellwood’s West Florissant Avenue commercial corridor; and 10 buildings at the Natural Bridge and Jennings Station Roads intersection in Pine Lawn.

​Nearly 30% of the communities announced nationwide today will receive Brownfields funding for the first time. Of the 151 communities selected, 118 can potentially assess or clean up brownfield sites in census tracts designated in Opportunity Zones.

Grants awarded by EPA’s Brownfields Program provide communities across the country with an opportunity to transform contaminated sites into community assets that attract jobs and achieve broader economic development outcomes, while taking advantage of existing infrastructure. For example, Brownfields grants are shown to:

List of the FY 2020 Applicants Selected for Funding is available online .

Background

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence, or potential presence, of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States. EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and has provided nearly $1.6 billion in Brownfields grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse. To date, brownfields investments have leveraged more than $31 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding, from both public and private sources, leveraged more than 160,000 jobs.

The Brownfields Program has supported many successful projects in EPA Region 7’s four states (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska). The Steeple Square complex includes a community center, supportive housing, and child center developed after Brownfield assessments on the former historic St. Mary’s Parish campus buildings through a grant to the city of Dubuque, Iowa. Brownfields funding for the Jordan Valley West Meadows Project is transforming what was once an abandoned railyard vulnerable to flooding into an urban greenway in the heart of Springfield, Missouri. The West Haymarket area of Lincoln, Nebraska, is a prime example of how a community can use EPA Brownfields assessment and cleanup grants to leverage multiple sources of additional funding, technical assistance, and community support to drive and expand growth. Leavenworth, Kansas, used Brownfield funds to cleanup lead paint, asbestos, and soil contamination to convert an industrial site into apartments as part of a downtown historic revitalization.

The next National Brownfields Training Conference will be held on April 26-30, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Offered every two years, this conference is the largest gathering of stakeholders focused on cleaning up and reusing former commercial and industrial properties. EPA co-sponsors this event with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

For more information on Brownfields grants, visit EPA’s website .

