The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Decoding the skies: The impact of water vapor on afternoon rainfall

Category: Environment Hits: 3

On days when wind blows in little atmospheric moisture, afternoon rainfall is more likely to occur over wetter soils or higher relative humidity. On days when wind introduces lots of atmospheric moisture, afternoon rainfall is more likely over drier soils or lower relative humidity. The team also found that for both conditions, afternoon rainfall occurrence is more likely with warmer morning soil or air temperature.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200505190556.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version