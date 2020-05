Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

A new effort by the Trump administration to bolster the nuclear industry is eyeing a surprising source of financing — a fund designed to fight poverty in developing countries.In a list of official recommendations to President Trump last month, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/496295-trumps-push-to-use-global-aid-for-nuclear-projects-alarms