MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Hosts Press Briefing Call on Upcoming Brownfields Grant Announcement

05/05/2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Please join us tomorrow for a press briefing call with EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13) and EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker on an upcoming Brownfields Grant announcement.
WHAT: Press Briefing and Q&A on Brownfields Grants
WHO: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13)
Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker
WHEN: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
9:00 AM – 9:30 AM ET
Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [1] to confirm your participation and receive dial-in details.
