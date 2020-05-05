The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Hosts Press Briefing Call on Upcoming Brownfields Grant Announcement

05/05/2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Please join us tomorrow for a press briefing call with EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13) and EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker on an upcoming Brownfields Grant announcement.

WHAT:      Press Briefing and Q&A on Brownfields Grants

WHO:       EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

                   Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13)

                   Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker

WHEN:    Wednesday, May 6, 2020

                   9:00 AM – 9:30 AM ET

Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [1] to confirm your participation and receive dial-in details.

# # #

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/media-advisory-epa-administrator-andrew-wheeler-hosts-press-briefing-call-upcoming

