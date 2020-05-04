Engineers demonstrate next-generation solar cells can take the heat, maintain efficiency

Articles

Engineers have developed a next-generation solar cell that takes advantage of the promising elctro-optical properties of perovskite materials. They've made the materials much more stable at high temperatures and demonstrated a consistent, clean way to fabricate them into solar cells. Those could be important steps toward commercial production of new, low-cost, efficient, lightweight and flexible solar cells.

