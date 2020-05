Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 20:57 Hits: 2

Researchers found in the next few decades, sea level rise will likely cause large and increasing percentages of land area to be impacted simultaneously by the three flood mechanisms. Further, they found direct marine inundation represents the least extensive -- only three percent of the predicted flooding, while groundwater inundation represents the most extensive flood source.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200504165747.htm