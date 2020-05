Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 22:23 Hits: 4

LEASES RELEASED: A federal court has vacated 287 oil and gas leases issued by the U.S. government that covered 145,063 acres of land in Montana, deciding that the Trump administration did not adequately consider risks to the environment and water...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/496065-overnight-energy-court-vacates-nearly-300-oil-and-gas