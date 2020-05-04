EPA Community Grants Available to Protect Public Health and the Environment in New England

BOSTON – The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is making grants available for New England communities to support EPA's goals of reducing environmental risks, protecting human health and improving the quality of life.

EPA New England's Healthy Communities Grant Program is accepting applications for projects that will benefit one or more New England communities. The deadline to submit an application is June 5. EPA plans to award about 10 cooperative agreements, for a total of approximately $350,000 under this funding opportunity.

"EPA is very proud that we can continue to make funding available for New England organizations to address environmental health concerns in our local communities," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "We expect that these projects will make a positive difference protecting human health and the environment. Past recipients have done important work addressing lead exposure for children, cleaning indoor air in schools, and other priority projects. EPA New England's Healthy Community Grants are a great example of how EPA can work closely with local organizations to advance public health protection."

Eligible projects under the Healthy Communities Grant Program must be located in or directly impact one or more of three "target investment areas" (areas needing to create community resilience; environmental justice areas of potential concern; or sensitive populations). Proposals must also identify how the proposed project will achieve measurable environmental or public health results in one or more of the six "target program areas" (clean, green, and healthy schools; energy efficiency, community and water infrastructure resilience; healthy indoor environments; healthy outdoor environments, and/or pollution prevention).

Full descriptions of the target investment and target program areas can be found in the 2020 Healthy Communities Grant Program Request for Applications.

Eligible applicants include state and local governments, public nonprofit institutions or organizations, private nonprofit institutions or organizations, quasi-public nonprofit institutions or organizations, federally recognized Indian Tribal Governments, K-12 schools or school districts; colleges and universities, and non-profit organizations, such as grassroots and community-based organizations.

To help answer questions from prospective applicants, the Healthy Communities Grant Program will host four webinars before the applications are due. The information sessions are being offered May 12 and 21. These information sessions are optional, but RSVPs are required. A registration form can be found in the Request for Applications.

More information: