New timeline for ancient magnetic field on Mars

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

Mars had a global magnetic field much earlier -- and much later -- than previously known. Analysis of new satellite data found clear evidence of a magnetic field coming from a lava flow that formed less than 3.7 billion years ago, half a billion years after many people thought the Martian dynamo had ceased. The researchers also detected low-intensity magnetic fields over the Borealis Basin, believed to be one of the oldest features on Mars.

