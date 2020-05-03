Neural circuit that drives physical responses to emotional stress found

Category: Environment Hits: 4Researchers have discovered a neural circuit that drives physical responses to emotional stress. Emotional stress signals are processed in the ''emotion'' circuits and integrated in the DP/DTT. The integrated signals are transmitted to the hypothalamus which then drives a variety of physical responses through circuits that control ''body'' functions. The discovered ''mind-body'' connection constitutes a key part of the stress circuit in the brain.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200503092741.htm