Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 16:58 Hits: 2

Native bees that boost food crops are in decline but changing fire management policies could help them. A new study finds these native bees are better able to survive harsh climate events, like drought, in areas where naturally occurring fires are allowed to burn.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200501125825.htm