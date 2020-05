Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 17:18 Hits: 4

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit near the city of Ponce in southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake is associated with a series of quakes that began in December, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/495808-puerto-rico-records-54-earthquake