Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 21:24 Hits: 2

A federal court has ruled that the National Park Service (NPS) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must regulate air tours at national parks within two years. The court said that in the next two years, NPS and and FAA will have to require...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/495735-court-gives-goverment-two-years-to-regulate-air-tours-at-national