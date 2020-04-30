The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Water is key in catalytic conversion of methane to methanol

Scientists reveal new details that explain how a highly selective catalyst converts methane, the main component of natural gas, to methanol, an easy-to-transport liquid fuel and feedstock for making plastics, paints, and other commodity products. The findings could aid the design of even more efficient/selective catalysts to make methane conversion an economically viable and environmentally attractive alternative to venting or flaring 'waste' gas.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200430150237.htm

