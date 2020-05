Articles

Children who experience 'dependent' or clingy relationships with their preschool teachers tend to also have difficulties in their relationships with their mothers finds researchers. They went even further to find that later in elementary school, these children were prone to being anxious, withdrawn, and overly shy.

